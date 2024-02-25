First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.44

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and traded as high as $56.92. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

