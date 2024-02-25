First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.44

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and traded as high as $56.92. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
