Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

