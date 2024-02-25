Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $874.90 million, a P/E ratio of 257.44 and a beta of 1.79. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

