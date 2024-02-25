Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.68 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.