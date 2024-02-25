Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Fox Factory also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Fox Factory Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $17.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,873. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

