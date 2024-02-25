Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Acquired by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLBR opened at $19.89 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

