Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 11.0% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

