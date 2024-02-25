Freightos (CRGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freightos Stock Down 3.0 %

CRGO opened at $2.91 on Friday. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freightos in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Freightos in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

