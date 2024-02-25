FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.58

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.58 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.52). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.52), with a volume of 262,381 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

FRP Advisory Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.67 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Insider Activity at FRP Advisory Group

In other news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd purchased 39,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £49,993.75 ($62,948.56). 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

