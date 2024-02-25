FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

