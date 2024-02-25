Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $579,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3 %

ORI stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.