Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

