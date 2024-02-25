Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.