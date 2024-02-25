FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Ero Copper Price Performance
NYSE ERO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
