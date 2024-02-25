FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NYSE ERO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ero Copper by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ero Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

