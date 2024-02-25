Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.00. Gaia shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 34,384 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

