GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.72

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.72 and traded as high as $19.59. GAP shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 4,038,123 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 140,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $2,666,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 140,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $2,666,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,926 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the first quarter worth $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

