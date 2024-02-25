Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on December 27th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.
Garmin Stock Performance
Garmin stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.33. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $137.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.
