Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $222.15 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $222.15 million and approximately $31,256.79 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001454 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,629.31 or 0.99979168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00209209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.49398837 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,110.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

