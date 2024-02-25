Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) & VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Head to Head Review

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A VBI Vaccines -1,403.15% -199.61% -58.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genfit and VBI Vaccines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 0 0 N/A VBI Vaccines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genfit and VBI Vaccines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit N/A N/A N/A ($0.67) -5.17 VBI Vaccines $1.08 million 12.51 -$113.30 million ($11.68) -0.05

Genfit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VBI Vaccines. Genfit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VBI Vaccines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus. In addition, it develops coronavirus vaccine candidates that include VBI-2902, VBI-2901, and VBI-2905. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A.; and the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. It also has a collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

