Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9745 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.
Givaudan Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $86.01 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50.
