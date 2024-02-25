Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $31.51. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 3,378 shares.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Global X Dax Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.