Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $31.51. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 3,378 shares.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
