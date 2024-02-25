Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 808,014 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

