Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) vs. Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Head to Head Comparison

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brink’s and Globavend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brink’s presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Brink’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Globavend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.0% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brink’s and Globavend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.81 $170.60 million $2.96 27.70 Globavend N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 2.90% 49.69% 4.76% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brink’s beats Globavend on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

