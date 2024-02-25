Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,537,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after buying an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

