GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,027,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

