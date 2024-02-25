Gordon Haskett Lowers Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Underperform

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Compass Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,919,604 shares of company stock valued at $76,279,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

