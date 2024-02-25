Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Grab Stock Performance
GRAB opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Grab by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
