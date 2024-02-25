Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Grab by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

