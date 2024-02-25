Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Gray Television Stock Down 13.1 %
Gray Television stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $12.11.
About Gray Television
