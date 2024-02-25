Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Gray Television Stock Down 13.1 %

Gray Television stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

