Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,521.93

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,521.93 ($31.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,804 ($35.31). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,772 ($34.90), with a volume of 110,585 shares trading hands.

Greggs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,651.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,521.41.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

