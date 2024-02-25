Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.17 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

