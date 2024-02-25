Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $305,433.53 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,578.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00520234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00136217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00052616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00242297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00145669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00030287 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

