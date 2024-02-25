Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Holdings Cut by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive comprises 1.6% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.22. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.33 and a twelve month high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

