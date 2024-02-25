GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $198.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.