Guggenheim Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $200.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.19. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart shares are going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

