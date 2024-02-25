Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $773,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.