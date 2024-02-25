Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Guild stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Guild has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

