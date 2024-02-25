Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 15,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 6,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

