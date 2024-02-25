Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $64.72. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Hanover Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

Hanover Foods Company Profile

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

