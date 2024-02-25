HC Wainwright Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $50.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,935,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after acquiring an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

