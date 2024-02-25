HC Wainwright Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$12.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VGCX
Victoria Gold Stock Up 6.8 %
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.