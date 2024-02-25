HC Wainwright Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$12.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE:VGCX opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$11.16. The company has a market cap of C$375.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

