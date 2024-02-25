Head to Head Comparison: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.93 $981.90 million $8.27 20.50 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.09 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.31

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.16% 49.39% 9.71% BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Darden Restaurants and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 4 12 0 2.75 BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $174.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 424.45%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

