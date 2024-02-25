Head to Head Contrast: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 33.72% 42.44% 5.07% Harleysville Financial 30.64% 13.31% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akbank T.A.S. and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $8.80 billion N/A $3.67 billion $1.34 2.11 Harleysville Financial $36.54 million 2.19 $12.22 million $3.09 7.10

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats Harleysville Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile and telephone banking, remote deposit, debit cards, automated clearing house processing, sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, employee services, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Its primary market area includes Montgomery County and Bucks County. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

