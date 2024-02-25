Head-To-Head Survey: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yiren Digital and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 3 0 0 1.75

Volatility & Risk

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.91 $173.24 million $3.13 1.64 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.68 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -2.87

Yiren Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22% loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82%

Summary

Yiren Digital beats loanDepot on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides suite of financial and lifestyle services in the People's Republic of China. It delivers insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses to augment their overall well-being and security. The company also provides premium lifestyle services and digital financial services supporting clients at various stages of their growth journey and catering to their financing needs that arise from consumption and production activities. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

