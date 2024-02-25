Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 121,400 Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 3,843 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $84,891.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.56 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

