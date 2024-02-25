Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

NRDY stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock worth $320,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

