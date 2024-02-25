Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1,439.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,484 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

