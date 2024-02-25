Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

