Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $157,621,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $38.97 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.