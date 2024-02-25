Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 6,458 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

