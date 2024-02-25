Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 170,759 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,759 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,967,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 446.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,500 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

